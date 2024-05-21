Seven months after his shocking passing, authorities are still looking into Matthew Perry‘s death. TMZ reports that there is “an ongoing investigation” into how the Friends actor acquired “the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death — and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under what circumstances.” Both the police and the Drug Enforcement Administration “have been looking into this matter for months, but it’s unclear where exactly investigators are in the probe.”

The investigation includes talking to “some key people in Hollywood.”

While our sources could not provide names … they told us investigators have approached and spoken to people who are known to have a history of drug use or abuse. We’re told those people are not necessarily the actual source of ketamine, but they could have information leading to the source.

Perry’s actress co-star Courteney Cox recently discussed how she feels bonded to her late co-star. “I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled,” she said on CBS Sunday Morning. “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that. I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are… I think they guide us.” Cox added, Perry’s spirit is “around for sure.”

(Via TMZ)