When Friends released its series finale, ending its 10 year run as one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing delivered the final line, and it was by request. According to his new memoir, Perry personally approached series creator Marta Kauffman and asked if he could be the one to cap off the NBC series. Fittingly, he shared the moment with Jennifer Aniston, who Perry admitted he had a crush on during Friends mammoth run.

Via Deadline:

“Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the last line?’ That’s why as we all troop out of the apartment, and Rachel has suggested one last coffee, I got to bring the curtain down on Friends.”

As fans of the show know, the finale ends with the gang in Monica’s now-empty apartment. Realizing she has some time to spare before moving into her new home, she asks if everyone wants to get coffee. To which Chandler sarcastically replies, “Sure. Where?” It was an entirely on-brand moment, and Perry will never forget co-star David Schwimmer‘s reaction to the final line.

“I love the look on Schwimmer’s face as I deliver that line — it’s the perfect mixture of affection and amusement, exactly what the show Friends had always given to the world,” Perry wrote.

