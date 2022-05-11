(Spoilers for Mayans M.C. will obviously be found below.)

In the Sons Of Anarchy universe, the gut-wrenching death of Opie (Ryan Hurst) still weighs heavily upon loyal fans who are all up in Mayans M.C., which saw the death of a character (who’s actually more of a Juice) that’s causing similar shockwaves this week. And it must be noted that the spinoff’s gotten pretty crazy and deliciously soap-operatic in the fourth season. Alvarez/El Padrino (Emilio Rivera) is back in his kutte, and drug lord Miguel (Danny Pino) is heavily bearded and exiled (while hanging out at a convent), and Emily (Sarah Bolger) is leading a secret life in freaking Ohio. Drama!

This show’s principal club’s also been signaling war with the Sons, and that means (in addition to previous appearances from Tommy Flanagan’s Chibs and David Labrava’s Happy) that some Tig (Kim Coates) is in order. And on the A Crow Flew By episode, a cliffhanger went down with the apparent death of poor Coco (Richard Cabral). He’s a beloved character, but I’m frankly shocked that he made it through all the cult-drug stuff last season. I mean, the guy’s number has been up for quite some time (after his Mom and all that), but let’s just say that people did not want to see him go.

Coco’s death scene also arrived out of the blue (after a heartwarming conversation with Hope), which only added to the blow. One joke, though, did hit me pretty well: a (fantastical) theory that El Padrino would only allow “room for one set of fly braids up in Santo Padre. Sorry, Coco.” In other words, this might inadvertently be the fault of former Galindo cartel security dude Nestor.

El Padrino said there only room for one set of fly braids up in Santo Padre. Sorry, Coco. #MayansFX — Hcsksksk (@Hcscsksk) May 4, 2022

Still, fans are crushed. And yes, there’s a “Killing Coco is like killing Opie!!!!!!!” tweet.

What tf was thatttttt??? coco get tf up #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/PVtlLYjUem — Maya ✨ (@cali_lifee) May 11, 2022

NOT COCO. NO. NO NO NO. WHAT THE FUCK MAN. FIRST Y'ALL TAKE RIZ. NOW YOU'RE TRYING TO TAKE COCO?! Y'ALL! #mayansfx — 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 𝐿𝑜𝓇𝑒𝓃. (@SinfullyMadex) May 11, 2022

NO NO NO NO WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCKKKKK 😭😭😭 @MayansFX #MayansMC #Mayans BRO OMFG Y????? Y COCO? IM LOST FOR WORDS Coco n Hope maaannn 🤞🏾😭💞 pic.twitter.com/qAu1ElNwzv — Felix (@Felix_LDN10) May 11, 2022

The fallout should be interesting after Coco’s death, and could this really set Angel on a path of greater self-destruction? Hmm, I dunno.

And I say that killing Coco is like killing Opie b/c Angel is the “Jax” on #MayansFX it was Angel, Gilly and Coco in the club together first, taking Coco will turn Angel inside out like it taking Opie did Jax #MayansMC — Beyoncé’s Left Eyebrow (@SimplyTasha08) May 11, 2022

And Angel is not gonna be ok because things weren’t right between him and Coco!! #MayansMC #MayansFX — Beyoncé’s Left Eyebrow (@SimplyTasha08) May 11, 2022

“RIP Coco” may not be the new “RIP Opie,” but it’s still a tragic development.

I know next episode better open with Coco blinking or sumn. He ain’t dead. Smh. Nope. #MayansMC #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/WnhU9PkLOF — Jazz Rivers (@JazzRivers90) May 11, 2022

FX’s ‘Mayans M.C.’ airs on Tuesday nights before next-day replays on Hulu.