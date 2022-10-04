Anne Rice fans are already in undead heaven with the new Interview With The Vampire reboot series, which is actually much better than the movie, especially when it comes to the (non-closeted) dynamic of the leading pair. After everyone’s done with Louis and Lestat, though, what darkness shall come next on AMC? Well, they’ll have a Season 2 of those vampires and more zombie shows, of course, but on an even greater Anne Rice front, get ready for the series adaptation of Mayfair Witches.

The show will star Alexandra Daddario fresh off her wide-eyed-yet-disillusioned turn in HBO’s The White Lotus. She picks up a wide-eyed starring role, and this time, she’s heir to a witchy dynasty. So far, the show’s released some visuals, including the above unfortunate moment with a dead crow on her character’s windshield. Also, here’s a very brief, atmospheric teaser of her introduction as the Thirteenth Witch.

Introducing the thirteenth witch. #MayfairWitches premieres in early 2023 on @AMCPlus. Stay tuned for a full trailer soon. pic.twitter.com/2hKppdKUiD — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 3, 2022

Daddario portrays Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who must maneuver alongside her family legacy, for better or worse. The series features an expansive cast including Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and Annabeth Gish. AMC’s Mayfair Witches will arrive in spring 2023, and until then, keep enjoying Interview With The Vampire on Sunday nights at 10:00pm EST.