An ancient tale lives again: the TV gods decided to regurgitate another franchise, this time with the late Anne Rice’s gothic fantasy saga, Interview With The Vampire, taking another whirl on AMC. Hollywood cannot resist a formerly profitable endeavor, and more often than not, these revivals aren’t worth their weight in blood. Yet occasionally, the practice works, and I’m pleased to report that this vampy revamp is well worth the outing. I use that last word literally, so hang tight for elaboration, but this show is not only a horror tale befitting October but also a dramedy. It’s a pulpy but not (as much as the original) campy ride, and it’s an extremely bloody relationship soap-opera that’s fully watchable. Amazingly, the show soars further than the film. Let’s talk this out.

Back in 1994, the Interview With The Vampire movie gave us a very different Tom Cruise character than we’d ever seen. The role was a leap from his string of golden-boy blockbusters like Top Gun, Days of Thunder, Cocktail, and so on. To put it mildly, Cruise as the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt seemed like an unlikely casting decision, one that even upset Anne Rice. And it’s easy to see why given that the generally straight-laced Tom (well before he was leaping off buildings and mountains and perching atop speeding trains) didn’t sound believable as wild Lestat. His antagonist was a merciless creature who sucked the life out of humans and gave Louis de Pointe (Brad Pitt) little choice but to vamp out in a pairing that felt maybe homoerotic and closeted.

Even in a film that felt frustratingly muted, Tom did give one of his most interesting performances. He seduced New Orleans and threw fiery tantrums and then, after he was seemingly defeated, he swooped back into view, invigorating himself with a drink of blood and whining about Louis’ “whining.” He ended the movie by firing up Guns ‘n’ Roses’ “Sympathy of the Devil” cover and roaring off into the distance while Christian Slater’s hapless journalist languished in the passenger seat. It was fun. (This even inspired me to pick up The Vampire Chronicles books, which took me as far as horrible The Tale of the Body Thief, the only time I’ve literally thrown a book across the room.)

For all of the movie’s enjoyability, however, there was a major problem: this was still a Tom Cruise juggernaut, which lost much meaning on the big screen. The story got shortchanged (oddly, in a script by Rice) and emphasized star power with Brad Pitt (in the midst of his heartthrob phase). And yes, the performances were fine — Pitt portrayed Louis with wild-eyed abandon as the story’s so-called moral center (very awkward, since he owned slaves). Kirsten Dunst chilled as the unruly young Claudia who met a tragic end while attempting to acquire a mother. Yet the show makes it very apparent that the movie kept things comparatively subtle, not only with the new male-lead vamps (Jacob Anderson as Louis and Sam Reid as Lestat) but also with Claudia (now played by Bailey Bass). She gets fleshed out beyond brattiness here, and the show explicitly makes Lestat and Louis an actual romantic couple, and a randy one at that. Louis’ story gets updated to being a Black business owner who’s wrestling with the difficulties of being a Black business owner (albeit of an illicit business) in 1910 and beyond. All of this, and especially the out-in-the-open queerness, adds more layers.

The show has the luxury of time to do all this, and to give Lestat and Louis’ relationship many phases, and it paces itself well (I’ve watched the 5 episodes released for critics out of the 7 that will make up the first season). Mind you, they are not a dream couple. They have significant issues, but the vampire duo takes on a full-on romance, one that will thrill fans, and Anderson gets to do so much more here as he did as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, whereas Reid confidently parades around as the mesmerizing Lestat. Oh, and about Claudia: her diary becomes a secondary narrative framing device.

Granted the first framing device remains the journalist who’s hearing Louis’ story. Here, he’s portrayed by Eric Bogosian as a much more world-weary version of the Slater character. In 2022, this isn’t his first rodeo with Louis, who wants to update the situation in Dubai. Yes, you read that correctly. Louis now lives in the endlessly sunny Dubai and is probably richer than Jeff Bezos while living in a high-rise (that’s not unlike one that Tom Cruise scaled for the Mission: Impossible franchise) that somehow keeps him safe from the scorching rays. It’s one of the least likely places to find a vampire, and it’s a place of effective contrast between the present and those rollicking NOLA years.

Mr. Journalist has a full-on personality and life outside of interviewing vampires, and he’s kind-of had enough of Louis’ sh*t, but not quite enough to not be curious about what a vampire’s doing in a world that’s even more messed up than it was a century ago. So, we get a whole modern spin with much of the story still taking place in early 1900s New Orleans. And boy, Louis has some marginalized community sh*t to deal with (being undead actually doesn’t solve the societal pressures involved with being Black and queer) through the decades. These diverse angles don’t get too heavy but do help to ground the fantasy while it still soars.