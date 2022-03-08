The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is used to being on series with passionate fanbases, but Jeopardy! viewers are on a different level. For instance, it did not go undetected when the host made the smallest of tweaks to the game show’s format by referring to the opening round of Jeopardy! as “Single Jeopardy,” as opposed to simply “Jeopardy.” Bialik, whose Twitter mentions must be a nightmare (“There’s no reason hearing Mayim say ‘Single Jeopardy’ should annoy me as much as it does but it makes me irrationally annoyed” reads one of the few non-all caps tweets), discussed the, uh, “controversy” in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

“People care a lot. I get it. And I’m sorry; I’m doing my best!” she said. Bialik also explained that she doesn’t go off-script; if she did, the show’s producers would stop the taping. “If it wasn’t right, they would’ve had me redo it. I barely act alone… there’s so many things that we re-tape,” she explained. “If it was literally not kosher there’s a million producers, writers and researchers and they’re all listening to me.”

Besides, it’s not like she’s the first person to say “Single Jeopardy.”

Bialik says that dearly departed Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek himself was known to use it on certain occasions. “I know it may not be the norm, but… it was not not out of the norm,” she says. “I will never do it again! Even if it’s in this script, I will not say it.”

If it was good enough for Alex, it should be good enough for everyone.

