Meat Loaf Supposedly Tried To Push Prince Andrew Into A Moat

As the world mourns the death of Meat Loaf, perhaps best known for his 2008 AT&T GoPhone commercial, many are looking back on the actor/rocker’s career and uncovering his most iconic stories,

In a recently unearthed 2003 interview with The Guardian, Meat Loaf, who’s real name is Michael Lee Aday, recalled a time when he got into an argument with (formerly royal) Prince Andrew on the set of an ill-fated charity event called, It’s A Royal Knockout in 1987. According to Aday, Prince Andrew wasn’t comfortable with the rockstar talking to his then-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little — I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this — I think he got a little jealous. Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat,” Meat Loaf recalled.

“So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’ I said, ‘Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat.'” Despite this, it doesn’t seem like Prince Andrew went in the moat.

Meat Loaf was loved by many for his rockstar roles in Tenacious D, Fight Club, and, of course, his hit tracks, “I Would Do Anything For Love,” and “Bat Out Of Hell.” No cause of death was named, though was reportedly was ‘very ill’ with COVID earlier this week.