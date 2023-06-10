Warning: This post contains a major spoiler for The White Lotus Season 2.

The White Lotus was supposed to be a one-off. The first season of the HBO show was a limited series whose cast could not reunite because they were tourists from all over the U.S. But creator Mike White found a way to do a Season 2 anyway: He turned it into an anthology series, with only two characters returning for more. There will be more, which means White has to draw up a wish-list of destinations. And he knows of at least one future stop.

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically,” White said while attending a festival in Sydney, Australia which the show’s biggest star Jennifer Coolidge, as per Deadline. “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.”

He added, “It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

Speaking of, Coolidge’s character, the unimaginably wealthy Tanya McQuoid, famously ate it at the end of Season 2. That’s doesn’t mean she can’t return. Indeed, at the festival they discussed the idea of a Tanya prequel series.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” White told the crowd. “It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”

Coolidge even knew where Tanya should wind up. “Austalia gets my vote,” she said.

So you might see Tanya again after all, this time down under. Meanwhile, Coolidge still wants to see one of the show’s characters suffer a fate worse than Tanya did.

(Via Deadline)