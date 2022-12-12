(SPOILERS from The White Lotus will be found below.)

HBO’s The White Lotus will return for a third season, but first, we’re going to need to heal from the second season finale. No, this doesn’t involve the cast wising up and finally eating at an offsite restaurant. And no, Ethan didn’t kill anyone, and Aubrey Plaza made good on her promise that Harper is disgusted by Cameron. Rather, a major fan theory was correct. Tanya was being lured to death by The Gays, and party favor guy and the camera were definitely a part of that hot mess.

Tanya wised up by the end and tried to save herself. She did succeed at saving herself from Quentin and the gang, and in fact, she killed most of them. Thank god! Sadly enough, though, she couldn’t land in a lifeboat without taking herself out. It was sad! But it could have been worse. I feel like she went out on her own terms. We don’t know what will happen with Cowboy Greg, or whether he’ll get her money, but at least Tanya gave Quentin and Co. what they deserved. However, Tanya’s a fan favorite character, so viewers are understandably upset. The “you got this” was slightly heartbreaking!

Miss Tanya was SO. CLOSE. I cannot believe you HBO #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/LiL2KczIKj — Hadleigh Locraft (@HLocraft) December 12, 2022

oh she's taking it… and by IT, I mean the EMMY 👑 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/kUq9ePpuAh — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) December 12, 2022

Tanya saying to herself "you've got this" before this broke my heart.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/EcsE0uFkWi — marian | warrior nun (@hopelesswanda) December 12, 2022

Me, the entire time watching Tanya on the boat #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/T2AQ6VHa9c — Katie (@KatiePetZim) December 12, 2022

they think i’m gonna watch this show without tanya they’re out of their fucking mind pic.twitter.com/FEKQZY2UOG — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) December 12, 2022

Imagine the damage Tanya could have done on Logan Roy’s yacht — Julia Young (@okjulia) December 12, 2022

The White Lotus season finale is streaming on HBO Max.