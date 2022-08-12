Millie Bobby Brown is one of the more talented under-20 actresses working in Hollywood today. Outside of her breakout role in Stranger Things, she also added a spunky energy to Netflix’s better-than-it-looks Enola Holmes, and she provided human depth to the CGI slug-fest that is Godzilla vs. Kong. But before she was cast as Eleven, Bobby Brown was told that she was “too mature” to make it as an actress. She was 10 years old.

“I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” Bobby Brown told Allure. “[I felt] like no one was quite like me in school and no one was as mature as I was, [hearing that] was really hard because I thought [maturity] was a good thing. And then being told that it wasn’t, that I wouldn’t make it in this industry, it was so hurtful.”

She continued:

“I got really down about that. My parents told me, ‘Just do this one last audition on tape and then you can go outside and play with your friends again.’ So I said, ‘Okay, yeah, I should do this one because it looks cool.’”

That audition was for Stranger Things. Three months later, she was cast as Eleven.

Bobby Brown will next appear in Enola Holmes 2, where she earned a record-breaking salary.

