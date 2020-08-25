Netflix loves Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, and the feeling must be mutual. The 16-year-old actress’ upcoming role as Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister in Enola Holmes should draw quite an audience, and having Henry Cavill onboard to play Sherlock (and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes) can only help with that cause. This trailer shows off a rip-roaring adventure set to an orchestral riff of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin.” That really sets the stage, as does the presence of Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer.

Enola Holmes follows the title character’s super-sleuthing in her own right, and she’s doing it her way after her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappeared without a trace on her daughter’s sixteenth birthday. Sherlock and Mycroft have had about enough of dealing with a “wild child,” so they’re keen on sending her off to finishing school, where she’d become a “proper” lady. Cue the twirling of mustaches, but Millie Bobby Brown’s the perfect actress to send Enola striking out on her own. From the synopsis:

Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ENOLA HOLMES is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

Enola Holmes arrives on September 23.