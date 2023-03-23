Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Millie Bobby Brown turned down a $12 million offer to star in a Stranger Things spinoff. More like the Daily Fail, because according to the writers of the Netflix series, the rumor is BS.

“Yeah there’s nothing in this article that is true. Don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!!” @strangerwriters tweeted in response to the article.

Yeah there’s nothing in this article that is true. Don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!! — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 22, 2023

Stranger Things will have spinoffs (a legal requirement for all successful TV shows at this point), but they won’t center around Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year, the Duffers said their spinoff ideas were not centered on pre-existing characters. “I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the Duffer Brothers said. That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

For her part, Bobby Brown sounds ready for the Stranger Things chapter of her life to be over. Not out of animosity, or anything, but she’s excited for something different. “I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” she told Seventeen. “It’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up.”

The final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in 2025.

