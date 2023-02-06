2023 will see the returns of Succession, Yellowjackets, and Justified, but not Stranger Things. Netflix’s biggest show might not be back next year, either.

In an “Actually Me” video for GQ, Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike) responded to a YouTube comment about season five being the final season. “I can’t really believe that it’s the fifth season either. By the time it comes out, I will be 22, I think, and I started working on the show at 12,” the When You Finish Saving the World star said.

He continued:

“That is insane, and I’ll be able to drink with Gaten [Matarazzo], Caleb [McLaughlin] and Noah [Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5, which couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind.”

Wolfhard is 20 years old. He’ll turn 22 on December 23, 2024, but it’s unlikely that Netflix would drop new episodes between Christmas and New Year’s, so expect Stranger Things season five to premiere during 2025. That’s a long time from now. But 2025 will also see the release of M3GAN 2.0, so you have two things to look forward to.

Wolfhard told Uproxx that he’s not ready for Stranger Things to be over. “I’m just really excited to start working on it because after I finished watching season four, I just was like, ‘Damn, let’s just go back and film now.’ I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of I want to be done with it,” he said. “It’s just like I want to know what happens.”