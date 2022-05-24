The Duffer Brothers have referred to Stranger Things 4 as “our Game of Thrones season” due to its epic scope, but star Millie Bobby Brown apparently would like them to take that comparison even further by killing off cast members. Brown made the comments to The Wrap shortly after being with the cast, which has gotten considerably bigger since the first season. “Way too big” if you ask Brown, and she even offered herself up as a sacrifice.

“Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown said via IndieWire. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back! It’s ridiculous… The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off.”

Brown then walked backed her remarks (just a little bit) before roping in co-star Noah Schapp, who agreed that people gotta start dying:

“I am scared to vocalize anything that I want, because it always turns into ‘Millie Bobby Brown demands this storyline.’ I’m just going to say I trust the Duffer Brothers and their creative process,” before looking to Schnapp, who plays Will, saying, “You want Will to die.” Schnapp said Will shouldn’t be on the chopping block but admitted that “one of us will die…or more.” Agreeing with Brown, Schnapp said, “They need to kill off some people. [The cast] is so big.”

Well, apparently, Will and Eleven make it out of Stranger Things 4 alive (and presumably a whole bunch of cast members), but then again, maybe the Hawkins Gang are taking a page out of the Marvel book and honing up their misdirection skills as the Netflix juggernaut prepares for its epic ending.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 starts streaming May 27.

