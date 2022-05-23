With only a few days to go until Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 hits Netflix, the streamer has dropped a final trailer for the highly anticipated season to get fans pumped for another trip to the Upside Down. While Stranger Things 4 episodes will skew towards the longer side, this latest trailer is surprisingly tight, yet still jam-packed with action. Despite the Hawkins crew being split between two states after Joyce (Winona Ryder) packed up the Byers clan plus Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and moved to California at the end of Season 3, the gang will still find themselves battling the forces of the Upside Down, only this time on various fronts.

In addition to the Hawkins and California crews dealing with Vecna, this season and possibly the entire series Big Bad, Hopper (David Harbour) is still alive and locked in a fight to the death with a Demogorgon in Russia. Meanwhile, the kids see their core group expand as they deal with forces like nothing they’ve ever seen before. It all looks pretty badass.

While Stranger Things 4 is the penultimate season of Netflix’s powerhouse franchise, The Duffer Brothers have teased that a spinoff series is in the works. The premise is being kept tightly under wraps, but they recently revealed that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard does know what it’s about thanks to a wildly lucky guess. Via Variety:

“We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

If it’s about a Demogorgon beat cop working the streets of the Upside Down in the 1970s with a crime-fighting Demodog, count us in. (Are we close? Just drop us a hint if we’re close.)

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 starts streaming May 27 on Netflix.

(Via Variety)