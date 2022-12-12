For the last few months, there have been major shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. The DCEU is undergoing a massive make-over that might not even have room for a third Wonder Woman. HBO Max shows have been put in jeopardy. Now one of them has been cancelled despite its second season nearing completion. And the show’s fans are pissed.

That show is Minx, the comedy about a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) teaming up with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to make the first women’s erotic magazine in the porn-happy ‘70s. As per Variety, the show, which premiered in March of this year, was renewed shortly thereafter. Filming for the second season was nearing completion when the show was suddenly scrapped. Not only will those new episodes never air on HBO Max, but the first season will be stricken from the streamer. The show’s producers are looking to find it a new home.

News of the cancellation shocked many, including creator Ellen Rapoport, who tweeted, “I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business.”

I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business. #minxonmax — Ellen Rapoport (@ellenrapoport) December 12, 2022

Others were baffled.

I don't get this one. Can't be spending a fortune on this one. Fascinating, often delightful show. Hard to explain. But a terrific change of speed pitch. When it goes to Netflix, do they get Season 1 too? ‘Minx’ Canceled as HBO Max Undoes Season 2 Renewal https://t.co/xqc3zYbMaj — David Poland (@DavidPoland) December 12, 2022

HBO Max isn't bringing MINX back? After they already shot Season 2? That is very disappointing, the show is great. Can't wait to see where it winds up, and hopefully lives for more seasons. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 12, 2022

Many were furious.

Taking season one of Minx off HBO Max is another level of awful. https://t.co/MdkbakJBdi — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) December 12, 2022

They cancelled Minx on hbo fr???? pic.twitter.com/WHZWLunMmB — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 12, 2022

i don’t even have words to express how deeply offended to my core i am about hbo cancelling minx you got jake johnson looking this fine and you say yeah let’s cancel it HBOMAX CAN YOU FIGHT pic.twitter.com/kQdl12yQaT — a (@nancydunnes) December 12, 2022

wow wow wow wow wow, i am fucking LIVID!!!!https://t.co/vSIPgOGJfn — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) December 12, 2022

the fact that HBO Max just nixed a fucking show that had almost finished s2 production is absolutely terrifying, i'm not going to lie. and minx had a really great reception (it was on my to-watch list!)……i have one fear and u all know what it is — jingle j (@vulcanscully) December 12, 2022

Minx was one of the best word-of-mouth television experiences in a year with a TON of recognizable IP (some good some bad) that doesn't really allow that kind of audience to grow. This blows chunks! HBO is a hostile environment for women's stories I fear. — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) December 12, 2022

hbo max to any show with over 80% on rotten tomatoes pic.twitter.com/YJjLIGEB0H — riel: MOURNING MINX. ♱ (@rielfication) December 12, 2022

Some pointed out that, with this and the cancellation of Batgirl and the Scoob! sequel earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery aren’t exactly showing themselves to be a welcome home for creators.

It's not safe to be a creator for HBO Max, my lord. https://t.co/RbOrGfPsTm — Noah Harald (@NoahHarald) December 12, 2022

Some pointed out to another Jake Johnson show unceremoniously cancelled: Stumptown.

First Stumptown gets un-renewed, then this happens AFTER THEY'VE SHOT MOST OF SEASON 2. I will not stand for this anti-"Jake Johnson gets a second season" agenda Hollywood is pushing on us! https://t.co/C20Gq7w9fy — Christopher Dole (@chrisdole86) December 12, 2022

But many were cautiously optimistic about it finding a new home.

They suck so hard.

Please find another home for this.

‘Minx’ Canceled as HBO Max Undoes Season 2 Renewalhttps://t.co/YK6I1aZq5X — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) December 12, 2022

Minx was so good, what the fuck is HBO doing scrapping a fully filmed season? I hope something like Showtime picks it up. https://t.co/wTo6SoRtWr — Patti LaBelle’s Background Singer (@spicykezzinnugg) December 12, 2022

For now, you can stream Minx on HBO Max. Until they delete it.

(Via Variety)