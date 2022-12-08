The DCEU has always had identity issues. They want to be the MCU. They aren’t, at least not yet. Recently they received new overlords: James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have been hired to map out the DCEU’s next several years. They’re reportedly still working on their ambitious, cross-medium plan, but one idea has scampered out into the open: Multiple sources are telling The Hollywood Reporter that Wonder Woman 3 is kaput, at least in its current form.

This comes after Patty Jenkins, who helmed the first two Diana Prince romps, reportedly submitted her and her co-writers’ treatment. Alas, sources say she was told her version didn’t fit in with Gunn and Safran’s still-evolving plans for the franchise. A final decision has not yet been made.

Again, the Gunn-Safran plan is still evolving, but THR maps out a couple possibilities of where it could go. One is that the “Snyderverse” gang could all or mostly be shelved, including not only Gadot’s Wonder Woman but also Henry Cavill’s Superman. That would be a bit awkward: The actor returned to the role in a Black Adam walk-on, and he’s scheduled to appear in this summer’s The Flash. But despite declaring he was back, Warner Bros. Discovery could renege on that plan, even removing him from Barry Allen’s solo debut.

Speaking of Black Adam, it’s unlikely the Dwayne Johnson starrer will get a sequel. While it appeared to do well, with the best solo opening of the star’s career, it’s actually only breaking even, not even making its $190 million budget back at the domestic box office. (Globally it will either break even or turn a small profit.)

Still, there are two bits of good news for DC films fans. One is that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman probably isn’t going anywhere and may even play a key role in the Gunn-Safran arc. Likewise, if Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a smash when it opens this spring, that would make it harder for Gunn and Safran to basically clear house and start anew, which is one option. Then there’s Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who has his own separate wing, complete with its own spinoffs. Presumably Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn are safe, too.

But this is all up in the air, contingent on what Gunn and Safran come up with and whether Warner Bros. Discovery brass play ball. But anyone waiting for round three with Gadot’s Diana Prince should probably not hold their breath.

(Via THR)