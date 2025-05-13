The Apple TV+ series didn’t take time to (potentially) mourn, though. The tech giant also announced multiple spin offs , but let’s get down to business on what’s to come in Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters‘ second season.

Godzilla’s longevity streak has endured since the 1950s with no signs of him fading into the ocean for good. Lately, G-fans have been feasting and can look forward to a sequel for Toho’s Godzilla Minus One and a followup for last year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from Legendary’s Monsterverse. The nuclear lizard’s fanbase has also been devouring Legendary and Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, which showcased Kurt and Wyatt Russell as the same character, the older version of which… might have kicked the bucket.

Cast

Well, Wyatt Russell will return as Lee Shaw (as we will discuss below), but nobody is saying jack about whether Kurt Russell’s version survived and/or will return. Consider that a mystery.

An Apple TV+ wrap image has revealed Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, and Takehiro Hira on Skull Island, and we can assume that there will be so much Kong in addition to Godzilla. Presumably, Anna Sawai will also be back as Cate Randa as more is revealed about her family legacy.

Joining the cast this season? Prey‘s Amber Midthunder will portray Isabel, “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman,” according to Variety.

Plot

First thing’s first. The 1950s version of Lee Shaw will definitely be back, as Wyatt Russell acknowledged while speaking with Collider to promote Thunderbolts*. However, the generation-spanning series had a ball with ambiguity in the first season regarding Kurt Russell’s older version of Shaw, who probably (?) did not survive that portal entry, and Kurt previously suggested that a baton passing was likely. However, we didn’t see a body, so hang tight for further clues there. Perhaps older Shaw will pop up in a spin off. No matter what, though, there will be more Shaw from Wyatt, who cautiously acknowledged to Collider that although “I haven’t been briefed on what I can tease and what I can’t,” he can promise “more monsters”:

“I can say that the mystery deepens. There are more monsters that arrive that are really fun to explore in the story. We wanted to level it up, I guess you could say, and in the Monarch way, ratchet up the stakes of the relationships as well. I can tease that the relationships really get ratcheted up.”

Those monsters will surely still include Godzilla because otherwise, viewers would riot. Also, expect to see this dude:

Yup, Apple TV+ hasn’t been subtle in throwing signs that this season will heavily feature Skull Island, which translates into Kong action.

While chatting with Gold Derby, series co-creator Chris Black stressed that more Kong is obviously on the table, but also, do not sleep on the human story:

“Where we left the season gave us so much fertile territory for storytelling. We want to continue to tell the human story. But there also was a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. So how do we make it bigger and better? We revealed Kong at the end of the first season. So there’s going to be an expectation you’re going to see more of Kong and we want to deliver on that. It’s the blessing and the curse of making a hit show: On the one hand, you’re like ‘Oh, we made a hit show’ Then you also, ‘Oh crap we made a hit show.'”

This newer image also shows Skull Island again, but what of the other Kaiju menaces that Wyatt Russell has teased? All lips appear to be zipped.