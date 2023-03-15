Detective shows used to be all the rage. Now it seems like they could be again. Poker Face, with Natasha Lyonne as an amateur sleuth and human lie detector, just wrapped its first season, scoring a much-deserved second. Peacock must be happy about the ratings because they’re doubling down, bringing back one of the most beloved detectives of the modern age.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer just greenlit Mr. Monk’s Last Case, which brings back — that’s right — Tony Shalhoub’s Adrian Monk, the brilliant detective with OCD. As per THR, the plot “will find Monk attempting to solve a very personal case that involves his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

Shalhoub’s not the only one returning: Cast members Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo are all on board as well.

The original show had a good, long run over on the USA Network, lasting eight seasons and 125 episodes. During its tenure, Monk was not just a Boomer staple. It was a critical darling as well. The always welcome Shalhoub won three separate Emmys for his work, as did guest stars John Turturro and Stanley Tucci.

The title suggests this will be the last time we see Adrian Monk, but who knows? Maybe everyone will have such a good time making it that he’ll return every now and then, just like Peter Falk did with Columbo.

(Via THR)