[This post contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale]

Ms. Marvel was one of the most enjoyable Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in years. The lively Disney+ series was fun and refreshingly free of self-seriousness (Eternals), and it didn’t sag under the weight of having to connect to the rest of the MCU (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). In fact, it took until the post-credits scene of the finale for the only major MCU cameo: Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah discussed how the scene came together with Collider. When asked if they shot it, El Arbi replied, “So, that was actually… Nia DaCosta shot that while she was shooting The Marvels. She was on set with Brie Larson and [star Iman Vellani], and she didn’t know that scene was going to be used for the post-credit scene. Marvel is very good in separating all the things.”

He continued:

So, we would always ask Kevin, “Yo, when’s Captain Marvel going to show up?” And he would always tell us, “Don’t worry about it. You’ll see.” Meanwhile, he has said to Nia DaCcosta, “Just shoot that scene. We need that. And you’ll see.” All of a sudden, when we were calibrating the final episodes after the credits, we said, “Oh. There’s Captain Marvel.” So that was a big surprise for us, as well. But it was pretty cool. It was pretty cool.

DaCosta, who also directed Little Woods and the record-setting Candyman, was tasked with helming The Marvels. The 33rd film in the MCU — but first with a possible cameo from bara Hulk and choti Hulk — comes out on July 28, 2023, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023).

(Via Collider)