The ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Finds Its Director, And It’s An MCU Milestone

The much-hyped Candyman reboot is still on the schedule for October. But who knows how long that will last. Halloween Kills made a big splash by relocating an entire year, ensuring that fans will be safe when they see it. But Candyman must be good: Its director, Nia DaCosta, just scored the very plum gig of helming the sequel to Captain Marvel.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who confirmed that DaCosta — who broke through with the 2018 drama Little Woods, starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James as sisters — would be the one replacing directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the indie stalwarts (of Half Nelson, Sugar, and more) who helmed last year’s mega-hit. That film was the first in the MCU to give a female superhero her own solo outing, though the still in limbo Black Widow is the one that lets a female director (namely Cate Shortland) do it all by herself. Still, DaCosta will be the first African-American woman to direct an MCU title.

Much like the 2018 Halloween, DaCosta’s Candyman is a direct sequel to its franchise’s original movie, ignoring all other films in the series. The 1992 original co-starred Tony Todd as the vengeful ghost of a son of a slave who was murdered over an interracial affair. DaCosta’s reboot/sequel stars Watchman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris as professionals who move into a gentrified neighborhood, only to run afoul of Todd’s spirit. It was originally scheduled for an early June release before all this happened.

(Via THR)

