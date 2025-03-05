Back in the day, NCIS actually spun off from JAG, and 22 seasons later, the franchise is finally offering up a romantic, intense Paramount Plus reunion show focused on Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Fortunately, these two talk a lot, so let’s gather up the latest dirt on what to expect.

Procedural-loving CBS (and Paramount Plus ) paved the way for a new crop of NCIS shows by introducing younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the Origins spin off, which recently received a renewal. This success followed last year’s controversial cancellation of NCIS: Hawai’i , after which some viewers vowed to boycott the franchise, but clearly, that didn’t stop Origins, and it shouldn’t hurt the next franchise offering.

Plot

First, the series description, and then, we can have some fun:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then—and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA—Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Michael Weatherly is here for the R&R, and in late February, he unwound by posting a steamy bath photo after finishing up the show’s first-season filming: “Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bath tubs.” Ideally, this means that he’s been heavy on the action scenes, although everybody knows that ex-Mossad agent Ziva was always better at that part of the job.

Cameo teasing? Of course, Weatherly appears to be a bit of a stinker in manner of DiNozzo, so he knew exactly what he was doing while teasing the possibility of an ultimate cameo. Can we expect to see Gibbs take some time away from fishing to lend a hand to his former underlings? Weatherly kinda went there on social media with a curious license plate and a “European intrigue! #spy” caption, which he followed up with a clip of Gibbs smacking goofball Tony on the head. That guarantees nothing for a confirmation, but the fuse of expectation has been lit.

Additionally, both Brien Dietzen and Sean Murray have expressed their interest in joining as Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Timothy McGee, respectively. Do not, however, expect Pauley Perrette to return as Abby Sciuto. Not only has Perrette had beef with Mark Harmon in the past, but in 2020, she announced her retirement from Hollywood.

Now back to the not-as-fun stuff but clearly what “Tiva” fans are looking to see on this series. The pair has alluded to this first season digging into their trust issues as a couple, especially after the whole death-faking thing. Sure, Ziva did pull that stunt in order to save the lives of Tony and their daughter, Tali, but she broke the loverboy’s heart in the process. De Pablo has now promised that this spin off will deliver “intrigue, romance, a background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love.”

This first season will, as noted above, this series will move the franchise into Europe, which makes sense after Ziva made a brief return in the primetime mainstay’s seventeenth season before reuniting with Tony in France. For filming, Budapest stood in for Paris due to production beginning during the city’s recent Olympics ceremonies. Can we get a little Daryl Dixon crossover sometime, too? Probably not, but it’s a nice thought.

Cast

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will be flanked by a vast ensemble cast, including roles for various hackers, intelligence agents, and Interpol officials: