The NCIS collection of shows has been rapidly growing with more recently announced spin offs including a Younger Gibbs series and a Ziva/Tony combo show. This has even led people to wonder whether Pauley Perrette will ever return to the franchise (she will not, unless she has a complete change of heart), but not every bit of the related news is positive.

In late April, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported that CBS had made the decision to cancel spin off NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons:

It came down to the wire, but NCIS: Hawai’i ultimately didn’t make the cut for next season at CBS. The news comes days before the network is set to announce its fall schedule on May 2 and before the Season 3 finale of Hawai’i is scheduled to air on May 6. According to sources, the episode was not meant to be a series finale and includes a tease for what was to come but fans won’t be left reeling by a major cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, that sources who fueled last line did not nail the details because the series — which has been definitively cancelled by CBS due to “financials” — did end on a cliffhanger, although obviously, the cast and crew did not foresee this happening. Now, viewers might never know if LL Cool J’s character (Sam, who moved over from NCIS: LA) definitely survives his bioweapon exposure, and that’s only the beginning of frustrations for those who aired grievances following this turn of events.

At this time, CBS has not announced that there will be a wrap-up episode to tie any loose ends, and sadly, this happens in TV. Heck, I’m still waiting to find out who got killed at the altar in the unintended series finale of FOX’s Melrose Place spin off, Models Inc., but not even Melrose producer Darren Star or Models Inc. star Carrie-Anne Moss know the answer to that question!

