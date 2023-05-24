So, I enjoyed the first season of And Just Like That… for what it was: frivolous fun, much like the series of yesteryear. Yes, they have made efforts in the diversity department, but underneath it all, viewers still want a fluffy, funny show. And so, it was worth highlighting the silly parts of the season that made it feel like a horror comedy at times. There was not only the great villain Che Diaz but also projectile vomiting and those texts between Carrie and Samantha that closed out the season.

This scene actually felt as though the show was either taunting or attempting to sway Kim Cattrall into finally acquiescing for a Season 2 return. If that was the case, then such a tactic would fly in the face of Cattrall’s own very public lack of interest in revisiting Samantha. And yet, the show was putting it into canon (which I do realize is a wild, potentially uncalled for word to use here) that Sam and Carrie reunited as booze-loving friends.

Well, whatever happens, Netflix must have a sense of humor because they are going to release a Kim Cattrall-starring show on June 22, which is the same day that And Just Like That… returns for Season 2. Via Deadline:

Netflix has set June 22 for the global premiere of Glamorous, starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall. Created by Jordon Nardino, Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Nothing like a little healthy competition, right? Fortunately, we can have our non-Manolos and wear them, too, by streaming both shows. Just. Like. That.

