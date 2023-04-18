obsession
The Latest Sex Scene From A Netflix Show To Take Over The Internet Involves A… Pillow?

Last week, it was a gun. This week, it’s a pillow. What is happening with sex scenes on Netflix shows?

In Obsession, a series that the streaming service described as “hot and heavy” (even if reviewers think “the actors in this erotic thriller all seem to need the toilet”), Richard Armitage plays William, a renowned surgeon who begins having an affair with his son’s fiancée, Anna (Charlie Murphy). So far, so… well, maybe not “good,” but it’s nothing too weird. Until the pillow stuff.

William is so obsessed with Anna that he follows her and his son as they go on vacation. As the Daily Beast describes the scene, “While the couple venture off to dinner, William sneaks into his son’s hotel room and tears the bed apart. He smells everywhere for the mere scent of Anna, until he finds it on a pillow.” There’s moaning, groaning, and stripping. You get the idea.

“It was really unexpected because it was written as quite a different scene,” Armitage told Metro about the scene. “There was a tissue with her imprint of her lipstick on which we didn’t feel necessarily worked. I was really conscious that it shouldn’t be in any way comedic so we sort of left it quite open and it was a bit of an improvisation actually.” His co-star Murphy had “sprayed her scent that she’d been wearing throughout the shoot into different parts of the bed and I just got the sense of it, and that’s where the scene just opened.”

Obsession viewers wish it had remained closed, however.

Congrats to the pillow fetishists out there. Your time has arrived!

(Via the Daily Beast)

