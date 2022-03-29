Netflix has plans to stop you from watching Bridgerton on your parents’ account. Which you shouldn’t be doing anyway. Not for moral reasons, but, well, have you seen Bridgerton? Not really a show you want to associate with your mom or dad. Anyway, the streaming service is testing a feature that will make primary subscribers pay an extra fee if they want to allow additional, outside-the-residence users to access the account.

But how many Netflix subscribers actually share their password? According to a new survey, it’s lower than I would have guessed. Or there are a lot of liars out there. Probably a mix of both. Deadline reports that “about one-third of U.S. subscribers to Netflix share their login credentials with others, according to data from Leichtman Research Group.”

Here’s how they came up with that figure:

The research firm’s online survey of 4,400 consumers confirms the company’s own conclusions in recent years. While 64 percent of respondents said they pay for and use Netflix only in their own household, 33 percent indicate some form of sharing. (The remaining 3 percent are households whose Netflix comes packaged via other subscriptions.)

The 18 to 34 demographic is the most likely to “borrow” someone else’s account, with the survey finding that 34 percent of adults between those ages “have at least one streaming service that is fully paid for by someone else, compared with 14 percent of for those 35 and older.” No one tell the boomers about this: they’ll find a way to blame supply chain issues on millennials and Generation Z not paying for Netflix.

(Via Deadline)