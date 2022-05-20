Four years after Daredevil‘s cancellation at Netflix, Charlie Cox popped up as super lawyer Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was a nice treat for fans which, paired with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye, formally announced the return of the character into the active Marvel fold. Naturally, Kevin Feige refused to say anything further about Cox returning to the character, maddeningly elaborating, “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Well, now it has been seen.

Showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord — most notable for creating and producing CIA-focused crowd-pleaser Covert Affairs for USA — have been hired to create a new Daredevil series for Disney+. The Netflix-based Daredevil was a standout, showcasing the right way to bring the character to life over three excellent seasons, but the rights to do a new series didn’t revert to Disney until two years after its cancellation. Feige, wisely, has chosen to honor continuity by bringing Cox and D’Onofrio back. It’s a shrewd move and an easy win, celebrating two fan favorites that have defined the roles in the modern era. It also means not having to start from scratch.

It’s not easy to deduce the vibe of the show purely from Corman and Ord’s hiring. With Covert Affairs, The Enemy Within, and The Brave under their belts, they’ve shown a knack for cable-friendly, mildly adult espionage dramas, but this would be their first foray into spandex territory. It’s also not a sure thing that the project will ever see cameras, but at least it confirms that Disney is happy to keep crafting new Marvel series to stream on Disney+.

