Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For February 2023

It’s safe to say that things are in flux over at HBO Max. While HBO keeps churning out prestige content — hello, The Last of Us — its sister streamer is going through an overhaul.

What does that mean for our streaming libraries this February?

Expect few new originals, but the ones we are getting will be worth it. A Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special, a new season of Last Week Tonight, and more episodes of The Last of Us are the highlights this month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this February.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (premieres 2/9)

HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn series is one of the best on TV so, naturally, we’re psyched that the show is getting a sort of romantic holiday special. Banes got a date he hopes to impress and the rest of the villains struggle to celebrate the special day but it’s Harley’s obsession with making sure her first Valentine’s Day date with Ivy is perfect that causes the bulk of the mess.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (premieres 2/19)

Season 10 of the Emmy award-winning talk show lands later in the month with host John Oliver returning to make sense of the weirdest real-life headlines — and make us laugh in the process. There’s a reason this variety talk show takes home all the trophies come awards season, so we have high hopes for this next installment and the Adam Driver thirst content it will provide.