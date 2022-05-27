WARNING: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi below.

To keep the Star Wars Celebration vibes going, Disney+ dropped the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series earlier than usual on Thursday night, and the maneuver paid off big time. The Ewan McGregor-fronted series immediately started trending thanks to a very surprising character reveal that has fans simultaneously tearing up and smiling with glee. We’re talking, of course, about Leia Organa.

All during Obi-Wan‘s announcement and development, there was zero mention of Leia appearing in the show, and kudos to Lucasfilm for making fans think Luke would be the focus of the show. To be clear, this isn’t some fan service cameo. Leia is an integral part of the series. She’s featured prominently in both of Obi-Wan‘s first two episodes, and despite fan theories about Kumail Nanjiani to the contrary, Leia’s presence is what kicks off the show’s story.

On top to being a welcome surprise, Star Wars fans were here for Bird Box actress Vivien Lyra Blair‘s performance that managed to meld together elements of Padme, Anakin, and Carrie Fisher‘s iconic strength and wit. As you can see by the reactions below, seeing little Leia interact with Obi-Wan and hold her own against larger foes brought out all of the feels. Plus, those outfits that were adorable callbacks to the original trilogy? C’mon.

I was very surprised to see Leia in this show they didn't even tease her a little bit In the promos. It's really cool to think this is the girl who helps bring down the empire and start the resistance. #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/z8XScui3qO — Jesse (@JessePena108) May 27, 2022

//kenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

anakin would have adored leia and im a fucking mess — 🐝kindest boy in the galaxy🌙 (@acrossthestrs) May 27, 2022

kenobi spoilers

–

–

–

leia is smart and witty like padmé and fucking feral like anakin — june (@murdockandpage) May 27, 2022

Little Leia roasting her cousin like #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/zJLku5nlT0 — Pillow Will (@liampurcy) May 27, 2022

I wish Carrie was alive to see the little girl playing her, she would be so delighted to see more story and depth added to Leia #ObiWan — tomahawk_choppa (@tomahawk_c1) May 27, 2022

#ObiWan #ObiWanKenobi [SPOILERS]:

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

we’ve seen obi-wan adventuring with anakin skywalker. we’ve seen obi-wan adventuring with luke skywalker. today, we saw obi-wan adventuring with leia. pic.twitter.com/UfV3iGabgm — aMucc (@amurkymuc) May 27, 2022

*Obi-Wan Kenobi spoiler*

•

•

•

•

•

They. Wrote. Leia. Perfectly. — Taya Miller (@tayamillerrrr) May 27, 2022

currently trying to figure out how to get a leia organa cameo in every new star wars show coming out pic.twitter.com/HuhgFptQiS — sophie (@princsssleia) May 26, 2022

#ObiWanKenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

obi-wan saying leia reminded him of padmé destroyed me — reyna @ SWCA (@rotsnovel) May 27, 2022

kenobi spoilers baby leia perfectly embodies anakin and padme and even obiwan thought of her parents im gonna cry fr — kristi ! ☁️ (@padmenthusiast) May 27, 2022

i just KNOW carrie would be so proud of vivien’s portrayal of leia #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/3qCDo38EOT — cass | obi wan spoilers! (@cassianapozzi) May 27, 2022

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.