WARNING: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi below.

To keep the Star Wars Celebration vibes going, Disney+ dropped the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series earlier than usual on Thursday night, and the maneuver paid off big time. The Ewan McGregor-fronted series immediately started trending thanks to a very surprising character reveal that has fans simultaneously tearing up and smiling with glee. We’re talking, of course, about Leia Organa.

All during Obi-Wan‘s announcement and development, there was zero mention of Leia appearing in the show, and kudos to Lucasfilm for making fans think Luke would be the focus of the show. To be clear, this isn’t some fan service cameo. Leia is an integral part of the series. She’s featured prominently in both of Obi-Wan‘s first two episodes, and despite fan theories about Kumail Nanjiani to the contrary, Leia’s presence is what kicks off the show’s story.

On top to being a welcome surprise, Star Wars fans were here for Bird Box actress Vivien Lyra Blair‘s performance that managed to meld together elements of Padme, Anakin, and Carrie Fisher‘s iconic strength and wit. As you can see by the reactions below, seeing little Leia interact with Obi-Wan and hold her own against larger foes brought out all of the feels. Plus, those outfits that were adorable callbacks to the original trilogy? C’mon.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

