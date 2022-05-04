Kumail Nanjiani makes a blink and you’ll miss it appearance in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, but that was enough of a tasty morsel for Star Wars fans to go absolutely nuts on social media. While Nanjiani is only briefly shown, his character is seen wearing what looks like a Jedi robe, and he appears to be hiding from the Inquisitors, who are featured prominently in the new trailer.

For you non-nerds, Inquisitors are an elite force of assassins tasked with hunting down any remaining Jedi after the Emperor destroyed most of the laser sword monks with his devious Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith. They also seem to be particularly obsessed with finding Obi-Wan, who not only survived Order 66, but left his fallen pupil Anakin Skywalker for dead following a fiery duel on the planet Mustafar.

With the new trailer suggesting that Nanjiani’s character is hiding from the Imperial assassins, that has led many fans to speculate that he’s the Jedi on the run mentioned in the first teaser. Star Wars buffs are also speculating that Nanjiani’s possible Jedi character brings the Inquisitors to Obi-Wan’s doorstep, kicking off the events of the show, which will eventually culminate in a rematch between the Jedi Master and Anakin, who is now the villainous Darth Vader.

You can see some of the fan reactions below, and clearly, Star Wars fans are here for Nanjiani living his best nerd life with both the MCU and now Star Wars under his (maybe) Jedi belt:

Is this Kumail in a Jedi robe?? Idk but that's what I'm choosing to believe until further notice pic.twitter.com/YwAwSQWCVX — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) May 4, 2022

We are very happy Kumail Nanjiani isn't a CGI character like many people predicted. #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/hLQQMHk7XB — Geeky Waffle Network (@Geeky_Waffle) May 4, 2022

KUMAIL NANJIANI IS PLAYING. A JEDI. OH MY FUCKING GDORHKSBRRLSM — zee | sailor day🐈 (@kiffars) May 4, 2022

This trailer has me convinced of 2 things: Kumail Nanjiani is playing a Jedi, and he is going to get MURKED https://t.co/grMsoKBZEe — Jesse (@jcitysinner) May 4, 2022

Oh man is Kumail going to play a Jedi red shirt?!?! https://t.co/OysiZk62N6 — Patrick Callaghan (@PatJC83) May 4, 2022

Us, confidently, after the first #ObiWan trailer: “Kumail is definitely voicing a droid are you kidding!?” Trailer #2: “Bet.” pic.twitter.com/BcW30AVUph — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) May 4, 2022

Head empty, just this still of Kumail in the #ObiWan #Kenobi trailer pic.twitter.com/X9W2qsONJE — Merrin Taylor | For Love and Bylines OUT NOW (@MerrinTaylor) May 4, 2022

I need to know what character Kumail Nanjiani is playing! He looks like a Jedi here! #ObiWanKenobi #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ryYZm0gFkH — LaVidaLopa (@LaVidaLopa) May 4, 2022

I will never not get a kick out of Kumail Nanjiani popping up in stuff like #ObiWan and just out here living his best, nerdiest life these days pic.twitter.com/I0qvnbcfbI — Patrick J. Hurst (@InsertMontage) May 4, 2022

kumail nanjiani got to be a superhero and a jedi all in one year pic.twitter.com/IE1NitTObE — dani (@sskyguyy) May 4, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.