Obi-Wan Kenobi is already in a dire position at the start of his new Disney+ series, and now, he’s up against an even more unstoppable villain than Darth Vader: The Emmys. According to a new report, Obi-Wan Kenobi will not be eligible for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards thanks to the series premiering just shy of the cutoff date for eligible shows. Obi-Wan premieres on May 27 and won’t conclude until late June, which puts it afoul of the guidelines for series with “hanging episodes.”

Of course, there is a way for Obi-Wan to maneuver into this year’s nominations, but it would require the highly secretive Lucasfilm to make the show’s final episodes privately available to Academy members, and that’s not happening. Spoilers would be all over the internet in hours.

Via Variety:

The “Obi-Wan” finale is scheduled to drop on June 22, after the start of nomination voting. So unless Disney decides to release the final two episodes on June 15 and (and far less likely) make the episodes available to the over 20,000 TV Academy members only ahead of its Disney+ debut, the show will have to sit this year out.

At the end of the day, missing the cutoff doesn’t mean that Obi-Wan is out of luck when it comes to Emmy nominations. It just means the new Star Wars series will have to wait until 2023 to be fully eligible. However, it could have at least one or two other Star Wars series to contend with in that window, as The Mandalorian Season 3 and Andor are both expected to drop within the year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.

(Via Variety)