Following the release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, excitement is high for the Disney+ series that sees Ewan McGregor reprise his fan-favorite role from the Star Wars prequels. Not only that, but Obi-Wan promises a rematch between the Jedi Master and his pupil Anakin Skywalker, who is now the ominous Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader. Hayden Christensen‘s return as Vader is now the subject of a new interview, in which he offered some clues about what to expect from the Dark Lord as we catch up to him 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.

Here’s what Christensen told Entertainment Weekly after being asked if his Vader will be seen without his mask during the Obi-Wan Kenobi series:

“I wish I could tell you,” Christensen tells EW with a coy smile on his face. “I’m sworn to secrecy.” As for the kind of Dark Lord we’ll see in the series that helps fill in the gap of time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Christensen is more straightforward: “We’re going to see a very powerful Vader,” promises the actor.

Despite Vader not appearing in the trailer (although his signature breathing sounds are heard), his powerful presence is felt through the Inquisitors, an elite force of lightsaber wielding assassins tasked with hunting down Jedi on the run. While the Inquisitors aren’t Sith, they report directly to Vader as he carries out the Emperor’s orders to exterminate the Jedi, who used to count Anakin Skywalker as one of their greatest warriors before his turn to the Dark Side.

Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming May 25 on Disney+.

