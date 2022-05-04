To celebrate May the 4th Be With You, a.k.a. the one day of the year where you’re allowed to enjoy a death stick in peace, Disney has released the first full-length trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The six-episode series takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, so expect a lot of familiar faces, even if they’re hidden behind a helmet.

In the trailer above, Obi-Wan is a broken man. Or as Ewan McGregor put it to Entertainment Weekly, “Obi-Wan is lost [after] what happened with the Jedi order at the end of [Revenge of the Sith], but also what happened with Anakin; that he lost him to the dark side. He feels an enormous amount of responsibility for that, and guilt.” The trailer ends with Darth Vader’s breathing and a wide-eyed Obi Wan looking like he hasn’t known happiness (or had the high ground) in years.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie, premieres on Disney+ on May 27.