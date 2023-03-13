Even though the Academy Awards had a ceremony free of any physical violence this year, that doesn’t mean that there weren’t some major slip-ups. As many fans have noted, the annual In Memoriam segment was drastically cut short this year, presumably to make room for more awards to be televised. But in doing so, many names were left out of the segment, causing a lot of backlash from fans and celebrities alike.

Paul Sorvino, who passed away last July, was one of the many iconic actors to be axed from the tribute, which was accompanied by Lenny Kravitz on piano. Also missing from the tribute was Triangle of Sadness’ breakout star Charlbi Dean, Anne Heche, and Leslie Jordan. Obviously, this was not well-received.

Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, expressing her disappointment and frustration with the Academy for allowing the segment to be cut back. “Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood,” she began, adding that they should have never cut any of the In Memorium feature for time. “It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars. It’s a three-hour show, they can’t give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all.”

To make matters even messier, the tribute was accompanied by a QR code that was intended to be scanned by viewers who wanted to see the entire segment online, but that idea did not go over well with fans. Sorvino continued, asking for the Academy to address the issue. “Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better, is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry? Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected. Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right.”

The Academy has yet to respond to the criticism, though many fans have taken it upon themselves to share their own memorials for those who were not mentioned on the broadcast.

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

Can anyone explain why this happens every year? Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan and Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ pic.twitter.com/5eT09DGnU9 — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) March 13, 2023

Maybe next year, the ceremony will go down without controversy, but that’s some wishful thinking.

