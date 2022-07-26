Paul Sorvino was perhaps best known for playing Paulie Cicero, the imposing capo from Goodfellas, the mafioso higher-up who, as Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill puts it, “may have moved slow, but it was only because Paulie didn’t have to move for anybody.” Paulie never murders anyone, at least onscreen, and he’s known to help people who know they can’t turn to the police. But he’s still a terrifying figure, the guy whose bad side you never want to be on, the guy who will break your heart when he knows he has to turn his back on you.

The real Paul Sorvino, though, was a softie. A veteran of screen and stage, a guy who loved singing opera, a guy who loved his family, including his Oscar-winning daughter Mira. When he passed on Monday, aged 83, of natural causes, the tributes poured in. Mira penned a moving ode.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

His wife Dee Dee, whom he married in 2014, called him the “love of my life,” writing that “the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone.”

I am completely devastated

The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0wBSG3uTgD — Dee Dee Sorvino (@deedeegop) July 25, 2022

Others shared moments from his life and career. One clip shared by many was when Mira won her Academy Award for Mighty Aphrodite in 1996, turning him into a puddle of tears.

favorite paul sorvino moment is hands down when mira dedicated her oscar win to him and he instantly turned into a puddle 💕 rip my sensitive king pic.twitter.com/476kwPJFZy — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) July 25, 2022

Still, you wouldn’t want to get on Sorvino’s bad side either. In 2017, after Mira revealed that she was one of the women Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed, her father did not hold back, threatening to beat him if the law didn’t throw him in jail.

RIP Paul Sorvino 🙏…while everyone is posting Goodfellas clips here he is on Harvey Weinstein harassing and blacklisting his daughter Mira pic.twitter.com/vpaHqZVzkN — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 25, 2022

Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance. A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/TqKsHjVf2a — Spartan Roy (@TheDroyver) July 25, 2022

People also celebrated his work. Goodfellas came up a lot, including the memorable (and educational!) way he patiently slices garlic with a razor blade.

Legendary actor Paul Sorvino has died aged 83. As Paul Cicero in Goodfellas he taught generations how to slice garlic like a true Boss. Rest in Peace. 💙pic.twitter.com/nJPPEtgHBl — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) July 25, 2022

Acaba de fallecer Paul Sorvino, más conocido por haber interpretado a Paul Cicero en 'Goodfellas' (1990). Acá una escena con Ray Liotta donde improvisa dándole una cachetada. Se puede ver cómo Ray no la esperaba en lo absoluto.

pic.twitter.com/zp1coxQhHH — ScreenReview (@ScreenReview_) July 25, 2022

Trouble with a bill, he can go to Paulie. Trouble with the cops, deliveries, Tommy, he can call Paulie. Safe Travels, Paul Sorvino Goodfellas

Scorsese pic.twitter.com/L6A0kUG7hz — Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued2) July 25, 2022

Every moment Paul Sorvino is on-screen in Goodfellas is perfect, but my personal favorite will always be the exasperated look he gives Henry when meeting with the hapless owner of the club they’re about to bust out. RIP pic.twitter.com/TpyuvU3HAm — library dvd hold shelf patron🌹 (@edyrdologist) July 25, 2022

As did his other work, spanning seven decades, including incredible work in Nixon (in which he played Henry Kissinger), Romeo + Juliet, The Gambler, Reds, Cruising, The Rocketeer, as well as Shakespeare in the Park.

RIP Paul Sorvino

A wonderful character actor playing off the likes of James Caan, Peter Falk & Al Pacino.

It’s so sad to see the brilliant talents of 70s American cinema dying out. pic.twitter.com/TdnncT28lA — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 25, 2022

Paul Sorvino’s Kissinger in NIXON is vain, pathetically deferential, overinflated. It was everything the role needed. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Tlyzub7V11 — Brian Haley (@brianchaley) July 25, 2022

I know everybody is going to talk up Sorvino's garlic scene in GoodFellas, and that's fair. But please never forget this iconic look in Romeo + Juliet. pic.twitter.com/DBSGRL19mN — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) July 25, 2022

The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.#rippaulsorvino — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2022

Im sorry to hear of the passing of Paul Sorvino, a great character actor not to mention The Rocketeer's Eddie Valentine…. "Go get 'em kid…" pic.twitter.com/BiUjm2oUWI — Staz Johnson (@StazJohnson) July 25, 2022

Sorvino was also honored by those who worked with him.

So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Sorvino—my sincere condolences to his family & loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/eLEWBapZGy — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) July 25, 2022

The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in in so many genres. #RIP to a one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. pic.twitter.com/RKeVeBiv76 — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) July 25, 2022

It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light. pic.twitter.com/0Ea3uh7gZI — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) July 25, 2022

I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/bgnSMEXPJc — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 25, 2022

I’m soooo sad to hear about

Paul Sorvino💔💔💔. I was in my 1st movie in 1979 with him and my great friend @levarburton – I was just 15 …I remember being SO nervous but I just recall him being so nice and lovely to me

A GREAT man. Rest In Peace🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/1HUflCwpFH pic.twitter.com/YTlnPIM6BK — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) July 25, 2022

Sorvino’s passing comes a mere two months after that of another Goodfellas actor, Ray Liotta. Pour one out for a real one.