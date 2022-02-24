‘Ozark’ Just Had One Of The Biggest Weeks In Netflix History

The first half of the fourth and final season of Ozark came out on January 21, but here we are over a month later, and it’s still hanging around the Netflix top 10. It’s one of the streaming service’s biggest shows — not only now, but ever.

During the week of January 24-30, Ozark “collected almost 4.1 billion minutes of streaming across its 37 episodes,” according to Deadline. It’s only the fourth time in Netflix history that a show has topped four million minutes in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The others: Tiger King, which tallied 5.3 billion and 4.4 billion minutes in its debut weeks in March 2020 (when we had nothing else to do), and Ozark with 5.2 billion minutes also in March 2020.

To give you a sense of how popular Ozark is compared to everything else on streaming (not only Netflix, but also Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video), here’s the top 10 for that week:

1. Ozark (Netflix), 4.1 billion minutes viewed

2. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), 744 million

3. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix), 650 million

4. Archive 81 (Netflix), 462 million

5. All of Us Are Dead (Netflix), 448 million

6. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 395 million

7. In From the Cold (Netflix), 349 million

8. The Witcher (Netflix), 315 million

9. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), 309 million

10. Cheer (Netflix), 287 million

744 million minutes isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? 4.1 billion minutes. Even Squid Game, at the peak of its popularity, only (“only”) hit a high of 3.2 billion minutes.

Ozark returns for the second half of season four on April 29. Expect it to crack four billion minutes, at least, for a third time.

(Via Deadline)