(Spoilers from Netflix’s Ozark will be found below.)

About a month after Ozark Season 4 Part I debuted on Netflix, the streaming service decided that we should wait no longer to learn when the finale will arrive. In other words, we now know that the Byrde family’s money laundering ways will come to an end, even if we don’t know who will live and who will survive. Who’s one person who must survive, or the fans will rage? That’d be Ruth Langmore, who’s the centerpiece of this teaser, as we hear Julia Garner’s voiceover about being a “cursed Langmore” while replaying Ruth’s angry confrontation of Marty in the Part I finale episode.

Also, we get another look at that terrifying goat cookie jar. Don’t mess with that thing, man (it’s all ashy). And don’t mess with Ruth. This teaser takes us back to Wyatt’s fateful decision to stay with Darlene, which put him in Javi’s crosshairs. Surely, Ruth will ignore Marty’s warnings and seek retribution for Wyatt’s death, and this trailer suggests that she’s not afraid of dying while doing so.

As for that release date, we hoped to see Ozark wind down before summer 2022, and Netflix has decided to get this thing done even earlier: on April 29. That means that people should be able to start binging at 12:00am PST day, and we’ll find out soon what happens in that car crash, too.

