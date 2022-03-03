You should really watch Better Things, Pamela Adlon’s wonderful FX series which returned for its fifth and final season this week. Maybe not when it airs, though.

“Don’t watch it on FX with commercials,” creator and star Adlon told the Hollywood Reporter when asked what viewers can expect from the new episodes. “I’ll throw up. There’s nothing more dehumanizing than watching an episode of my show with commercial breaks. And when they squeeze the title at the end? It’s like taking my balls and ripping them off and throwing them in the garbage can.”

Please do not rip off Adlon’s balls and throw them in the garbage can. Thank you.

Later in the interview, the reporter brought up a recent Washington Post profile where rock star Lenny Kravitz admitted to having a “big crush” on Adlon when they went to the same high school. “What can I say?” she replied. “This is f*cking legendary sh*t, baby.” That was also my reaction to the incident that led to #PenisGate.

Here’s an actual preview of Better Things season five:

Better Things is the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, an English expat who lives across the street. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty, and humor.

You can watch the trailer below.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)