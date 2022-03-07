Pamela Anderson Is Heading To Broadway To Star In ‘Chicago’

Pamela Anderson has been taking back her narrative lately after she was recently portrayed in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The actress/model recently announced she would be working with Netflix to share her own story in her own words. Now, Anderson will be making her Broadway debut in the iconic musical Chicago.

Anderson will play Roxie Hart from April 12th to June 5th at the Ambassador Theater in New York City. “From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected,” Anderson said of the role. “This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.”

The actress has been keeping a low profile over the last few years, playing a few cameo roles in various TV shows and movies. The world has found a renowned interest in Anderson after Hulu’s miniseries brought her life (and scandals) to light. In true Anderson fashion, her Chicago character Roxie Hart is known for her fair share of scandals (well, murder) and how she chooses to change the narrative surrounding the death of her lover.

Anderson added that playing Roxie will be a ‘sweet escape’ for the star. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing, and think at the same time. There is freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”