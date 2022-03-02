On the heels of Pam & Tommy putting the iconic Playboy model and Baywatch star back into the headlines, Pamela Anderson has announced that a new documentary coming to Netflix will tell the “real story” of her life. Anderson teased the project on Wednesday afternoon with a handwritten note to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

“My life, A thousand imperfection, A million misperception, Wicked, wild and lost, Nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you, Not a victim, but a survivor, And alive to tell the real story,” Anderson wrote on a piece of Netflix letterhead.

The documentary will reportedly be produced by Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who reposted her note on Instagram, as did his younger brother Dylan Jagger Lee. Via Variety:

Directed by Ryan White (“The Keepers,” “Ask Dr. Ruth”), the yet-to-be-titled documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals. The film’s logline describes the project as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

The announcement also marks Anderson’s return to social media. Back in January 2021, the model/actress deleted all of her accounts and vowed to live free by spending her time reading in the woods. You can’t blame her. Trees are pretty boring.

(Via Pamela Anderson on Instagram, Variety)