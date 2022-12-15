It took over a decade and lots of dangled carrots in front of fans’ eyes, but the long-threatened revival of Party Down — one of the great cult shows that inconveniently became popular after it had been cancelled over low ratings — is for real. How for real? It has a teaser and a release date. As per Deadline, the show will return for six more “are we having fun yet?”-packed episode starting on Friday, February 24, and on the very channel that birthed and killed it: Starz (and on its app and streaming platforms).

Party Down ran for a mere two seasons, 20 episodes total, in 2009 and 2010, and it concerned the largely amusingly unamused staff of a catering company. Each episode found them at a different, non-fun (for them, at least) soirée: the after party of a porn awards show; a celebration for a Russian heavy (Steven Weber) who may have just been acquitted of murder; the birthday of Steve Guttenberg (as himself).

The stellar cast, meanwhile, included Adam Scott as a formerly struggling actor who had consigned himself to the oblivion of a crappy job after peaking with a catchphrase-heavy hit commercial that basically wound up destroying his career. Scott is back, as are Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally, who took over in the second season. One catch is it’s missing Lizzy Caplan, who played Scott’s on-again-off-again love interest but who was unfortunately too busy with other very nice gigs. Ditto Jennifer Coolidge, who subbed in for two episodes and who’s also doing pretty, pretty well these days.

It’s been 12 years since last we saw the crew of Party Down; they’re not really still catering crap gigs, are they? Not really. Here’s the logline:

10 years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

The guest cast list currently includes Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao, with James Marsden as a recurring character.

You can watch the teaser in the video above. Party Down returns starting February 24 on Starz and its attendant platforms.

