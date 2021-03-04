A ‘Party Down’ Limited Series Revival Is In The Works At Starz

A limited series revival of Party Down, the cult comedy that ran for two brilliant seasons from 2009-2010, is in development at Starz. It’s finally happened: I am having fun. This is no half-baked TV show reunion, either (that’s not a pot reference, Ron): the original creative team, including Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge, are returning for six new episodes, while the original cast is expected (but not yet guaranteed) to do the same. Will it star Jane Lynch or Megan Mullally? Hopefully both.

“At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas (who also created iZombie and Veronica Mars, which had a successful revival) said in a statement. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

Party Down follows a catering company made up of Hollywood wannabes, including Henry Pollard (Adam Scott), Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan), Kyle Bradway (Ryan Hansen), and Roman DeBeers (Martin Starr), all led by failed Soup R’ Crackers owner, Ronald Wayne “Ron” Donald (Ken Marino). It’s a very good show. You should watch it.