Pat Sajak is in “they can’t fire me, I already retired” mode.

During Wednesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Allison made it all the way to the bonus round, but she struggled with the puzzle. “___TS _AND __G_RES,” the board read. She tried to talk it out, guessing “COATS AND HANGERS,” but after she was unable to come up with the right answer (“FACTS AND FIGURES”), Sajak zinged, “Ooooh, you were so not close.”

He basically pulled a Borat-level “… NOT.” You can watch it above.

Sajak has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, but this Friday, June 7, is his final episode. “This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I’ve had time to sort of get used to it. And it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run,” he told his daughter Maggie during a recent interview. Sajak added, “Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people’s lives. And, that’s been awfully gratifying.”

Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest. Co-host Vanna White is sticking around after a long-overdue salary bump.