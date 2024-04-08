When Will Pat Sajak’s Last ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Episode Be?

After forty years of hosting the classic game show, Pat Sajak announced that this season of Wheel of Fortune will be his last. Unlike the scandal on Jeopardy!, finding a replacement was a relatively drama-free process as Ryan Seacrest was tapped to be the new host. While the idea to leave is tempting, Vanna White is going to stay on Wheel of Fortune where she’s become just as iconic a fixture as Sajak. (A long overdue pay raise didn’t hurt either.)

As for the exact date of Sajak’s last episode, Sony Pictures Television has kept that information under its hat — until now. The beloved host’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune has been confirmed, and we have the details.