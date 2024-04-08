After forty years of hosting the classic game show, Pat Sajak announced that this season of Wheel of Fortune will be his last. Unlike the scandal on Jeopardy!, finding a replacement was a relatively drama-free process as Ryan Seacrest was tapped to be the new host. While the idea to leave is tempting, Vanna White is going to stay on Wheel of Fortune where she’s become just as iconic a fixture as Sajak. (A long overdue pay raise didn’t hurt either.)
As for the exact date of Sajak’s last episode, Sony Pictures Television has kept that information under its hat — until now. The beloved host’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune has been confirmed, and we have the details.
When Will Pat Sajak’s Last ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Episode Be?
According to Deadline, Pat Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7. His last time spinning the wheel was reportedly filmed last week, marking the end of an iconic run that started back in 1981:
He originally was recruited by creator Merv Griffin to take over for the outgoing Chuck Woolery, having already hosted two unscripted game pilots called Press Your Luck and Puzzlers. In the 1980s, Sajak did double duty, hosting a daytime version on NBC and a syndicated version in the evening. When the show hit its 36th in 2018, Sajak became the longest-running host of any game show, surpassing The Price Is Right‘s Bob Barker.
Sajak will walk away from his iconic Wheel of Fortune hosting gig with three Emmy awards under his belt and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the TV Academy that he was awarded in 2011.
