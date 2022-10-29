Paul Bettany has had the wildest ride of any actor in the MCU. He started as J.A.R.V.I.S., the voice of Iron Man’s A.I. unit. Then he evolved into the android Vision. Despite being a robot, he paired off with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. He ate it at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but was resurrected for WandaVision, which ended with him transforming once again, this time into what’s been dubbed White Vision. It’s a lot for a guy who once thought Marvel was going to can him, and his story is far from over.

As per Deadline, Marvel Studios is working on a Vision spinoff for Disney+, to be called Vision Quest. Sources tell the publication that the show the character “trying to regain his memory and humanity” after his latest mutation. (Although can a robot really “regain” the “humanity” it technically never had?) The show might bring back Maximoff, too, which would be a big deal, as Olsen semi-recently confessed she has no idea when Marvel wants her to come back to play a character who started as a semi-villain, became one of the heroes, then became a semi-villain again.

The Vision show isn’t the only WandaVision spinoff. Kathryn Hahn’s baddie Agatha Harkness is getting one, while Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau has moved over to The Marvels. In the meantime, don’t confuse Vision Quest with the 1985 romance that features Madonna performing “Crazy for You.”

(Via Deadline)