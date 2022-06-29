Elizabeth Olsen went from indie queen to superstar when she nabbed the role of Wanda Maximof, aka Scarlet Witch, the telekinetic Avenger first teased in the second Captain America. She began as a villain, then became a goodie. But starting with WandaVision, she went back to the dark side, and continued her descent in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That movie ended on an ambiguous note as to her fate. But at least as of now, Olsen herself has no clue when we’ll see her next step.

In an appearance on Good Morning America (as caught by The AV Club), Olsen revealed that she knows as much as anyone about what will happen with Scarlet Witch. There’s a WandaVision spin-off about Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, and there’s been rumors of a Scarlet Witch spin-off. But Olsen? She’s heard nada.

“I would love to be a part of both of those,” she said, but added, “No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future.”

All she could say was, “Keep spreading rumors and maybe they’ll hire me again.”

Olsen has confessed that being Marvel’s resident Scarlet Witch has eaten up time she could have given to smaller, more artistic fare (even as she defends Marvel movies against their critics). So maybe while she waits she can do some of those again. Or maybe she’s worried if she does, Kevin Feige will suddenly ring.

You can watch Olsen’s GMA appearance in the video above.

(Via The AV Club)