James Gunn’s DCU is taking shape this year with the upcoming Superman (starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult) acting as a barometer of whether superhero movies can still make bank. We’ll find out how that goes in July, but the trailers highlighting Krypto and hard-hitting Lois Lane do bode well for mounting audience interest.

Yet one aspect of Gunn’s interwoven titles that isn’t being talked about enough would be the connecting thread of Rick Flag, Sr. He is, of course, the father of Joel Kinnaman’s The Suicide Squad character, who was killed by… [cough] Peacemaker. The more seasoned Flag is being portrayed by Frank Grillo (and his trademark hair), and the MCU veteran has already picked up the role in the animated Creature Commandos as well as Superman. Also, Flag will also throw down in the next Peacemaker season, so watch out, John Cena.

The HBO Max series starring Cena as the jingoistic mercenary will soon return, and it’s now a matter of when that will happen.