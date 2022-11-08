Social media erupted into outrage after Peacock released the first teaser for its upcoming docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. While it’s not uncommon to see documentaries about the tabloid fixture who was accused, yet ultimately acquitted of murdering her daughter in a controversial trial, Peacock took things to a new and awkward level by being the first to give Anthony the opportunity to share her side of the story on camera.

Anthony appears in the short teaser where it’s made clear that she has no creative control over the final project. However, that didn’t stop people from firing off very angry reactions over the fact that Anthony was essentially given a TV deal while it’s still widely believed that she’s responsible for her daughter’s death. Although, again, for the record, she was acquitted in a court of law.

You can see some of the reactions to the Casey Anthony docuseries below:

If you ever wanted more context about how morally bankrupt America is right now, child killer Casey Anthony is getting her own show on peacock. https://t.co/ID6ENDOmcs — Jay Altons (@jayaltons) November 8, 2022

genuinely disgusted with @peacock giving casey anthony a platform and a docuseries. so many important and unsolved cases in the world. and you’re giving a woman who’s at BEST a sociopath and at worst a free child murderer a platform for ratings and because she’s hot. i just- — grace (@gracieturnn) November 8, 2022

They put a camera in front of Casey Anthony’s face. I really want true crime fascination to end. — Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) November 8, 2022

Unless Casey Anthony confesses to murdering her own daughter I’m not trying to hear it. https://t.co/sxshAmWcGc — Henry (@henreiy) November 8, 2022

Giving Casey Anthony a platform is NASTY… This world is sick bruh https://t.co/hadqUtyUIa pic.twitter.com/ZoPwDOxp05 — smoke and Laugh🙏🏾 (@phillydrew72OO) November 8, 2022

Casey Anthony dead ass got away with murdering her kid and still ended up with a TV deal lmfao boy I tell you white women in this country start the football game up 21-0 — Hank (@DeionHD) November 8, 2022

Me calling to cancel my Peacock subscription bc they’re giving Casey Anthony a platform with a docuseries pic.twitter.com/47vs3kd5jL — Teddygram 🇺🇦 (@Teddygram62) November 8, 2022

The only Casey Anthony content we’ve ever needed https://t.co/7HTqYO7bKZ pic.twitter.com/rhvtCPJ42O — MKUltraboost (@hashy_larry) November 8, 2022

If the news of Casey Anthony doing a documentary telling “her side” of the story is any indication of how today is gonna go… pic.twitter.com/gADMuVhLJS — good lady wife (@lizagna7) November 8, 2022

This Casey Anthony bullshit on Peacock better end with Chris Hanson coming out to tell her she's under arrest for killing her child. — Dylan Short (@dylanxshort) November 8, 2022

Here’s the official synopsis for the three-part docuseries:

Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies starts streaming November 29 on Peacock.