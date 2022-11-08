Through the aid of an awkward teaser that leans into the uncomfortableness of its subject matter, Peacock has announced a new docuseries focused on the highly controversial Casey Anthony trial told from the perspective of Anthony herself. While she appears in the teaser, Anthony does not speak. Instead, an off-camera voice asks “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” before cutting to black.

After being infamously accused of murdering her daughter, Anthony was acquitted and has remained relatively silent about the controversial decision. She did, however, give an interview in 2017 where she admits she sleeps “pretty good at night” and doesn’t “give a sh*t what anyone thinks about me.” In Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, she appears to be taking a more somber approach.

The new docuseries will share Anthony’s side of the story as well as “feature Casey’s personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies starts streaming November 29 on Peacock.