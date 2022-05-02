It’s a bad time for Netflix! Last week, the streaming service laid off a ton of its editorial staff. Earlier this year, the site announced plans to crack down on password sharing, and even mentioned adding commercials. Also, Russian users have launched a lawsuit against the site. And now?! The site has just scrapped Meghan and Harry’s upcoming animated series.

Pearl, the animated series from Prince Harry and Meghan, was dropped from Netflix after being ordered last summer. Despite the high expectations, Deadline announced that Netflix has halted plans to continue with the series. The show was intended to follow a spunky 12-year-old girl with high ambitions and a love of history. Not anymore!

Despite the setback, the formerly royal couple still has a Netflix deal with more titles in the works, including the upcoming docuseries Heart Of Invictus.

This is just one of the many shows that have suffered from Netflix’s cutbacks, most of them being children’s content. Two children’s shows were also scrapped last week: Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses. It’s not just kid’s programming: Steve Carrell’s moderately funny comedy Space Force was also canceled after its second season premiered earlier this year.

Is this the end of Netflix? Did they waste all their money de-aging the children in Stranger Things? Or on an accent coach for Inventing Anna? What will they destroy next?